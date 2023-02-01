Cold Wednesday, but warmth on the way

Temperatures trending upward.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but temperatures and wind chills are not as low as they were on Sunday, Monday, and yesterday. Later today underneath mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures will climb above freezing for the first time since Saturday.

Another round of ice and snow will move across Oklahoma and Texas today. While the winter storm will have no impact on Kansas, travelers, by both car and plane beware.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful with a warming trend. Highs in the near normal upper 40s on Thursday and Friday will be followed by even warmer temperatures this weekend as highs climb into the middle to upper 50s.

Looking ahead… our next chance of moisture does not arrive until next Monday. However, with milder air in place, we are looking at a chance of mostly rain. Though the precipitation may end as a rain/snow mix on Tuesday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, not as cold. Wind: S 5-10. High: 38.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Sunny and milder. Wind: NW/N 5-15. High: 48.

Fri: Low: 19. High: 47. A few morning clouds, then sunny.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 57. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 59. Mostly sunny and mild.

Mon: Low: 37. High: 60. Increasing clouds, breezy; chance of rain at night.

Tue: Low: 33. High: 45. Rain/snow mix early; then clearing and colder.

