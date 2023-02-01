Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have identified 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita as the victim in Sunday’s crash on Kellogg near Washington.

Harris was killed in a one-vehicle crash. She was driving west on Kellogg when she drove into a concrete wall, went over it, and landed on Washington. No other people were involved.

When officers responded, they found Harris unconscious inside her black Honda Accord. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Wichita police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com