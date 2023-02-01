Wichita woman hurt in crash joins call for changes at intersection west of city

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman, recovering from injuries in a crash at the intersection of 21st Street North and 21st Street and North 167th Street West, is among a growing number of people calling for changes to the intersection.

Last week, 12 News spoke with a man who lives near the intersection some deem dangerous after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash nearby.

“We could have had a funeral today,” the man said, speaking up a few days after the crash.

Stephanie Fraas is recovering after another crash at the intersection about a week ago. Last Tuesday, Jan. 24, she was driving to work, heading west on 21st street. She had the right of way at the intersection of 21st and 167th. But as she approached the intersection, she collided with a van that ran the stop sign on the north-south street.

Fraas broke her sternum, an injury, she said could take about 10 weeks to heal. Fraas said she considers herself lucky and feels for others who suffered more severe injuries in crashes at the intersection west of Wichita.

Sedgwick County leaders report 50 crashes in 10 years happening at 21st and 167th. From those crashes, four people died from their injuries. For Faas, that’s enough information to immediately move forward with projects to make the intersection safer.

“Why do you need to study this? Because you have 10 years’ worth of information, and I’ve seen all the new housing additions going in out there,” she said. “So, this is only going to be a more popular area and there’s going to be more traffic there.”

Ideally, Fraas said, she’s like to see traffic lights similar to what drivers encounter two miles to the east at 21st Street North and 135th Street West. Sedgwick County has a traffic count underway at 21st and 167th that will last for a few weeks.

