Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a man was critically hurt Wednesday morning when he...
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a man was critically hurt Wednesday morning when he was hit in the head by a pole.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was critically hurt Wednesday morning in an industrial accident near Valley Center.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near 85th and Oliver.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were trying to set a steel pole in the ground when the man was struck. He was taken to the local hospital in critical condition.

