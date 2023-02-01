Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was critically hurt Wednesday morning in an industrial accident near Valley Center.
The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near 85th and Oliver.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were trying to set a steel pole in the ground when the man was struck. He was taken to the local hospital in critical condition.
