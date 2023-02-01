WPD’s Traffic Tip Tuesday going viral in effort to reduce number of crashes in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is going viral with its “Traffic Tip Tuesday” posts. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the community.

Sgt. Brian Mock enjoys educating drivers on traffic laws. Along with teaching the Wichita Citizens Police Academy, each week, he shares information about common traffic infractions on the police department’s social media pages.

“It’s really to educate people. And here’s some stuff that you might not have thought about for the last however many years you’ve been driving,” said Sgt. Mock.

For nearly 25 years, Sgt. Mock has served the Wichita Police Department. Fifteen of those years have been spent on traffic investigations. He said the purpose of traffic enforcement is not to give tickets but reduce behaviors that are causing crashes, especially in high accident areas like the on and off ramps from Kellogg.

“Causes of high-level injury crashes are done by excessive speed, intersection violations, whether it’s failure to yield right of way or not obeying the signal. And then distracted driving, which means anything that really distracts you from the roadway,” said Sgt. Mock.

His goal is to simply inform and educate.

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Some won't like it, but using the zipper merge clears traffic congestion quicker. Utilizing both lanes and taking turns has benefits. Drive safely Wichita.#TrafficTipTuesday #wpdtraffic #WPDMotors pic.twitter.com/IeUy98VT77 — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) January 24, 2023

“If you’re using common courtesy on the road and you’re not trying to push the envelope and not trying to do the dangerous activities then you’re probably going to stay within those hundreds of traffic laws. So, drive defensively and drive courteously is really the overarching theme of the whole thing,” said Sgt. Monk.

While the police department’s posts are meant for Wichita drivers, they’re reaching farther through social media.

“It’s good to get the word out because these are common things. So, it’s nice to kind of get Wichita on the map, I guess and educate other people and not just our own people,” said Sgt. Monk.

In 2022, Wichita police data showed there were 390 DUI arrests with the highest blood alcohol being .426. The highest speed was clocked at 134 mph.

