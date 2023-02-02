2 critically injured in crash on K-96

By KWCH Staff
Feb. 2, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people have been critically injured in a crash on K-96 in the I-135 exit lane.

The on-ramp was closed after the crash in the 8 o’clock hour Thursday morning as crews worked the scene. Both directions of K-96 were affected by the crash.

A 12 News reporter is at the scene. We will have updates as we learn more about the crash.

