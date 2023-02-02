Back above average later today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but for the first time since Saturday morning the majority of wind chills are above zero. Later today underneath mainly sunny skies temperatures will top-out in the upper 40s, or a few degrees above average for early February.

Despite a cold front moving through the area later today into the night, temperatures will only fall a degree or two on Friday. Factor in the sunshine and relatively light breeze, and it should be a fine ending to the work week.

The weekend will be even warmer as highs climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s, or typical temperatures for early March and not early February. The wind will get a little gusty on Saturday but should relax some on Sunday.

Looking ahead… our next chance of moisture will arrive on Monday. However, with milder air in place, we are looking at a chance of rain, and not snow. Though the precipitation should be light and scattered in nature.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny and milder. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 48.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 17.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 46.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 57. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 61. Mostly sunny and mild.

Mon: Low: 36. High: 60. Increasing clouds, breezy; chance of rain at night.

Tue: Low: 34. High: 49. Clearing and cooler.

Wed: Low: 27. High: 46. Mostly cloudy.

