Back above average later today

Temps top-out in the 40s this afternoon
temp trend
temp trend(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but for the first time since Saturday morning the majority of wind chills are above zero. Later today underneath mainly sunny skies temperatures will top-out in the upper 40s, or a few degrees above average for early February.

Despite a cold front moving through the area later today into the night, temperatures will only fall a degree or two on Friday. Factor in the sunshine and relatively light breeze, and it should be a fine ending to the work week.

The weekend will be even warmer as highs climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s, or typical temperatures for early March and not early February. The wind will get a little gusty on Saturday but should relax some on Sunday.

Looking ahead… our next chance of moisture will arrive on Monday. However, with milder air in place, we are looking at a chance of rain, and not snow. Though the precipitation should be light and scattered in nature.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny and milder. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 48.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 17.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 46.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 57. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 61. Mostly sunny and mild.

Mon: Low: 36. High: 60. Increasing clouds, breezy; chance of rain at night.

Tue: Low: 34. High: 49. Clearing and cooler.

Wed: Low: 27. High: 46. Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Two men and a women are charged with the rape of a 16-year-old in Sedgwick County. The incident...
2 Wichita men, woman charged in rape of teen
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a man was critically hurt Wednesday morning when he...
Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center
KWCH Car Crash generic
Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg
K-96 corridor in Wichita, Kansas
Improvements coming to one of Wichita’s busiest roadways

Latest News

Milder days are coming this weekend.
Back above freezing on Wednesday
Temperatures trending upward.
Cold Wednesday, but warmth on the way
Back above freezing midweek
Back above freezing on Wednesday
Cold across Kansas.
Bitterly cold Tuesday temps