Back above freezing on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of quiet weather days are expected to close off the week and move into the weekend. It still looks like even warmer weather is waiting as we move into the weekend, and for a change, highs will be climbing above average.

It will be mainly clear overnight with lows in the teens and 20s. The winds shift to the south on Friday, which will bring much of the state back into the 40s and 50s with plenty of sun.

There will be an increase in clouds for Saturday, but dry weather continues. Highs will be in the 50s and more snow will be disappearing from western Kansas too, where several spots will be warming well into the 40s. The wind will gradually switch to the northwest as a front drops through the area.

We should expect Sunday to be very mild too with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Although we don’t have any rain coming the next several days, a storm system arriving Monday night and Tuesday will bring the chance of showers back to Kansas with some snow possible in western Kansas into Tuesday. It doesn’t look like a major winter storm, but it could bring much of the area a chance at some badly needed moisture.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 32.

Sat: High: 57 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 61 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 36 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; overnight showers.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy; scattered rain showers.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

