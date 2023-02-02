Chris Stapleton Bringing All-America Road Show to Wichita this summer

FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2, 2016.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show tour, which kicks off April 26 in El Paso, will stop in Wichita at Intrust Bank Arena on Friday, June 23.

Tickets for the tour, including Wichita’s show, go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages through a pre-sale beginning Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. and ending Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

Special guests featured on the tour include Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty. Stuart and his band will perform in Wichita.

The Kentucky-born Stapleton is an 8-time Grammy winner, a 15-time CMA award winner and 10-time ACM award-winner. He was named CMA male vocalist of the year for the sixth time in 2022. He will perform the National Anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

