Hoisington police investigating report of attempted kidnapping

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hoisington police say they’re investigating a report of an attempted abduction Wednesday night.

The alleged incident happened in the 800 block of W. 2nd Street at around 6:15 p.m. Police say a victim reported he was walking when he was approached by people in a white van. The alleged victim said a man in the van attempted to force him into the vehicle, though the victim freed himself and ran away.

The vehicle involved in the alleged kidnapping attempt is a full-size white van with peeling paint and a sliding rear passenger door. There were at least two people inside the van. According to police, the van left Hoisington on 2nd Street after the alleged incident.

If anyone has information about what happened, they are encouraged to contact the Hoisington Police Department at 620-653-4995.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Two men and a women are charged with the rape of a 16-year-old in Sedgwick County. The incident...
2 Wichita men, woman charged in rape of teen
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a man was critically hurt Wednesday morning when he...
Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center
KWCH Car Crash generic
Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg
Federally legal Delta 8 THC
Derby police cracking down on Delta 8, but is it legal?

Latest News

FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
Chris Stapleton Bringing All-America Road Show to Wichita this summer
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 critically injured in crash on K-96
Chiefs memorabilia
Rock's Dugout a local option for unique Chiefs merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Testing Bond Touch long-distance bracelets for Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Bond Touch