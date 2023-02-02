Hoisington police investigating report of attempted kidnapping

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hoisington police say they’re investigating a report of an attempted abduction Wednesday night.

The alleged incident happened in the 800 block of W. 2nd Street at around 6:15 p.m. Police say a victim reported he was walking when he was approached by people in a white van. The alleged victim said a man in the van attempted to force him into the vehicle, though the victim freed himself and ran away.

The vehicle involved in the alleged kidnapping attempt is a full-size white van with peeling paint and a sliding rear passenger door. There were at least two people inside the van. According to police, the van left Hoisington on 2nd Street after the alleged incident.

If anyone has information about what happened, they are encouraged to contact the Hoisington Police Department at 620-653-4995.

