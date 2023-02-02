Integra Technologies to bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas-based Integra Technologies is expanding in Wichita and plans to invest $1.8 billion in the state. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history, according to Gov. Laura Kelly who made the announcement on Thursday.

The company plans to build and expand a 1-million-square-foot facility and headquarters in Wichita, creating nearly 2,000 high-paying jobs averaging $51,000 in wages. A Wichita State University economic impact study estimates the expansion will create an additional 3,161 jobs through suppliers, construction labor, and other service positions.

“As the second-largest private investment in Kansas history, this project will be transformative for our state’s economy, providing over 5,000 high-paying jobs that will help more Kansans create better lives for themselves and their children,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Integra’s investment is further proof that we have put Kansas on the map, establishing our state on the forefront of innovation and national security.”

Integra is an employee-owned and fully integrated provider of semiconductor packaging, testing, qualification, and other services. The company’s expansion plans are designed to address recent risks identified in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, support domestic semiconductor production, and strengthen advanced manufacturing in the State of Kansas.

“The semiconductors we work on are in multiple space applications, such as the Mars Rover and Hubble Telescope; more than 100 Department of Defense programs of record; as well as commercial applications that power everyday life,” Integra Technologies President and CEO Brett Robinson said. “On behalf of our employee-owners, we are especially grateful for Governor Kelly, Lt. Governor Toland, and Kansas legislative leadership on the State Finance Council for supporting Integra with its premier economic development program, positioning us to transform domestic Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test services while expanding in our home state.”

Integra will receive Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion (APEX) incentives, paving the way for the company to apply to the U.S. Department of Commerce for CHIPS and Science Act funding. A state and local incentive package is needed to apply for CHIPS funding. The bipartisan State Finance Council approved Integra’s Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion (APEX) incentive agreement this afternoon. According to the Wichita State University economic impact study, each $1 of APEX incentives for Integra will generate $218 of private investment.

“APEX exists to promote unique large-scale opportunities for economic and job growth, and there is no better way to do that than having a Kansas company step up and fulfill our commitment to boost the Kansas economy and grow the Kansas workforce,” Senate President Senator Ty Masterson said. “Wichita is increasingly the epicenter of critical global industries, and this exciting megaproject continues that proud tradition.”

Integra has made a commitment to stay in the community for at least 15 years.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com