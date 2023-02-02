Integra Technologies to bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita

Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday announced the $1.8 billion expansion of Integra Technologies in...
Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday announced the $1.8 billion expansion of Integra Technologies in Wichita. The deal is expected to create nearly 2,000 jobs.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas-based Integra Technologies is expanding in Wichita and plans to invest $1.8 billion in the state. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history, according to Gov. Laura Kelly who made the announcement on Thursday.

The company plans to build and expand a 1-million-square-foot facility and headquarters in Wichita, creating nearly 2,000 high-paying jobs averaging $51,000 in wages. A Wichita State University economic impact study estimates the expansion will create an additional 3,161 jobs through suppliers, construction labor, and other service positions.

“As the second-largest private investment in Kansas history, this project will be transformative for our state’s economy, providing over 5,000 high-paying jobs that will help more Kansans create better lives for themselves and their children,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Integra’s investment is further proof that we have put Kansas on the map, establishing our state on the forefront of innovation and national security.”

Integra is an employee-owned and fully integrated provider of semiconductor packaging, testing, qualification, and other services. The company’s expansion plans are designed to address recent risks identified in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, support domestic semiconductor production, and strengthen advanced manufacturing in the State of Kansas.

“The semiconductors we work on are in multiple space applications, such as the Mars Rover and Hubble Telescope; more than 100 Department of Defense programs of record; as well as commercial applications that power everyday life,” Integra Technologies President and CEO Brett Robinson said. “On behalf of our employee-owners, we are especially grateful for Governor Kelly, Lt. Governor Toland, and Kansas legislative leadership on the State Finance Council for supporting Integra with its premier economic development program, positioning us to transform domestic Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test services while expanding in our home state.”

Integra will receive Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion (APEX) incentives, paving the way for the company to apply to the U.S. Department of Commerce for CHIPS and Science Act funding. A state and local incentive package is needed to apply for CHIPS funding. The bipartisan State Finance Council approved Integra’s Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion (APEX) incentive agreement this afternoon. According to the Wichita State University economic impact study, each $1 of APEX incentives for Integra will generate $218 of private investment.

“APEX exists to promote unique large-scale opportunities for economic and job growth, and there is no better way to do that than having a Kansas company step up and fulfill our commitment to boost the Kansas economy and grow the Kansas workforce,” Senate President Senator Ty Masterson said. “Wichita is increasingly the epicenter of critical global industries, and this exciting megaproject continues that proud tradition.”

Integra has made a commitment to stay in the community for at least 15 years.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Two men and a women are charged with the rape of a 16-year-old in Sedgwick County. The incident...
2 Wichita men, woman charged in rape of teen
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a man was critically hurt Wednesday morning when he...
Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center
KWCH Car Crash generic
Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg
K-96 corridor in Wichita, Kansas
Improvements coming to one of Wichita’s busiest roadways

Latest News

Jersey that will be worn by the Wichita Wind Surge when they become the Wichita Monrovians.
Wind Surge announce participation in ‘The Nine’ program
FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
Chris Stapleton Bringing All-America Road Show to Wichita this summer
police lights
Hoisington police investigating report of attempted kidnapping
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 critically injured in crash on K-96