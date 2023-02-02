Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple.

Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.

Could a solution come with the addition of new pets on your property? Wednesday, 12 News spoke with a Wichita man who said he doesn’t have to worry about egg prices, thanks to his backyard chickens.

Steve Hadley said he began raising chickens long before the recent spike in egg prices.

“Back then, the eggs were reasonable, you know. But I said, ‘why buy them? I will buy some chickens you know, buy them real cheap.’”

Today, Hadley reports his chickens collectively produce a dozen-plus eggs per day.

“I think we come out ahead instead of buying them, you know,” he said.

