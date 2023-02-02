Where’s Shane? Derby Robo Challenge

By Shane Konicki
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re putting our engineering skills to the test this morning as we head down to Derby North Middle School for Where’s Shane! 

We’re getting a look at the Derby Robo Challenge that kicks off this weekend. This morning we’ll be working to build some bots and learn more about what this competition is all about!

You can find more info at www.facebook.com/events/395484132792219/?ref=newsfeed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Two men and a women are charged with the rape of a 16-year-old in Sedgwick County. The incident...
2 Wichita men, woman charged in rape of teen
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a man was critically hurt Wednesday morning when he...
Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center
KWCH Car Crash generic
Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg
K-96 corridor in Wichita, Kansas
Improvements coming to one of Wichita’s busiest roadways

Latest News

police lights
Hoisington police investigating report of attempted kidnapping
We’ll be working to build some bots and learn more about this competition!
Where's Shane? Derby Robo Challenge
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 critically injured in crash on K-96
Chiefs memorabilia
Rock's Dugout a local option for unique Chiefs merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII