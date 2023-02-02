Wind Surge announce participation in ‘The Nine’ program

Jersey that will be worn by the Wichita Wind Surge when they become the Wichita Monrovians.
Jersey that will be worn by the Wichita Wind Surge when they become the Wichita Monrovians.(Wichita Wind Surge)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge say the franchise will participate in the MiLB community outreach initiative, The Nine. The Black-community-focused outreach platform is named after the number Jackie Robinson wore during his only season in minor league baseball.  The program is designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers have made on the sport.  It also will provide opportunities for youth and focus on further diversifying the business of baseball.

The Wind Surge will celebrate the initiative by becoming the Wichita Monrovians on Aug. 5, 2023. The Wichita Monrovians were an all-black semi-professional baseball team most known for their 10-8 victory over the Ku Klux Klan in June of 1925 at Ackerman Park.  The legend of the game and the events leading up to the first pitch will be highlighted throughout the night through historical experiences and stories shared by various members of the community.  In addition, the Wind Surge say they will use the opportunity to educate fans by highlighting the many influences the black community has contributed to developing and shaping its cultural influence on baseball and on Wichita

“This is an opportunity to share the rich history of baseball in Wichita by honoring those who helped pave the way for Jackie Robinson,” said Wind Surge President, Jay Miller. “We also would like to reiterate that Riverfront Stadium is a place where individuals and families from all walks of life should feel accepted and we are grateful to have a vehicle such as the ballpark and the great game of baseball to provide this inclusive environment.”

More information regarding The Nine can be accessed here.

