Ark City police warn of skimmer at local gas station

The Arkansas City Police Department is warning drivers about credit card skimmers at gas pumps.
The Arkansas City Police Department is warning drivers about credit card skimmers at gas pumps.(WBRC)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for skimmers.

Police started a fraud investigation on January 23 after being contacted by several residents who noticed fraudulent activities in their bank accounts.

“Information gathered indicated that the comprised information was used at locations in Oklahoma, and it was unknown how thieves accessed the accounts. The department is still investigating this information,” said the police department.

On February 2, 2023, a local bank notified officers of more potential comprised bank accounts. It was found that a possible credit card skimmer was located at a gas pump at Casey’s mid-town, 1425 N. Summit, in Ark City.

“Casey’s employees have been extremely proactive in protecting its customers. The Police Department would like to commend Casey’s for their efforts and cooperation with this investigation,” Police Chief Eric Burr said.

Police are warning citizens to monitor their bank accounts for unusual activity. If you see something suspicious, you’re advised to contact your banking institution and law enforcement.

@Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen critically injured in crash near Garden Plain
Federally legal Delta 8 THC
Derby police cracking down on Delta 8, but is it legal?
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 critically injured in crash on K-96
Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the...
Fan creates petition for Kelce brothers’ mom to lead Super Bowl coin toss
Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday announced the $1.8 billion expansion of Integra Technologies in...
Integra Technologies to bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita

Latest News

13 NEWS viewer Sheli White captured this photo of an object in the sky northeast of Sabetha,...
‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted in NE Kansas
Haysville USD 261
‘Serious threat’ leads to lockdown at Haysville West Middle School
File.
You can now buy recreational marijuana legally in Missouri
White Castle
‘White castle’ building could be all yours for free - but there’s a catch