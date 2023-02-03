Ark City police warn of skimmer at local gas station

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for skimmers.

Police started a fraud investigation on January 23 after being contacted by several residents who noticed fraudulent activities in their bank accounts.

“Information gathered indicated that the comprised information was used at locations in Oklahoma, and it was unknown how thieves accessed the accounts. The department is still investigating this information,” said the police department.

On February 2, 2023, a local bank notified officers of more potential comprised bank accounts. It was found that a possible credit card skimmer was located at a gas pump at Casey’s mid-town, 1425 N. Summit, in Ark City.

“Casey’s employees have been extremely proactive in protecting its customers. The Police Department would like to commend Casey’s for their efforts and cooperation with this investigation,” Police Chief Eric Burr said.

Police are warning citizens to monitor their bank accounts for unusual activity. If you see something suspicious, you’re advised to contact your banking institution and law enforcement.

