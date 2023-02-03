Kansas Highway Patrol requesting fine increases for excessive speeding

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas legislators are considering a bill that would increase penalties for drivers going 30 miles over the speed limit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote over 3,300 tickets in 2021 to drivers going over 100 miles per hour. The number of tickets nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.

Last year in Wichita, the highest speed clocked by a driver was 134 miles per hour.

“When we’re talking about motorists that are driving 30, 40, 50 miles over the posted speed limit,” said Trooper Chad Crittenden. “Well, they know what they’re doing and they’re disregarding their own safety and anybody else out on the roadway as well.”

Trooper Crittenden said at that speed, something as simple as a tire blowout could end in a deadly crash.

Currently, the fine is $195 for speeding at 30 miles over the limit, plus, $15 dollars per mile over 30. The proposed bill would increase that fine to $500, plus $20 per mile over 30. The bill would also increase a second violation to $750 and $1,000 for a third violation within five years.

“If you’re going to be that reckless, going 30 miles over, I mean you’re kind of asking for it at that point,” said Wichita driver, Nathan Peck. “So, I would agree with that bill.”

Driver Chanda Franklin says if the bill passes, she just wants to see it enforced.

“Then hopefully, that will slow people down more and they’ll be more cautious. Lives matter. So, you shouldn’t be speeding,” she said.

After Wednesday’s hearing, the bill remains in the House Committee on Transportation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Two men and a women are charged with the rape of a 16-year-old in Sedgwick County. The incident...
2 Wichita men, woman charged in rape of teen
Federally legal Delta 8 THC
Derby police cracking down on Delta 8, but is it legal?
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen critically injured in crash near Garden Plain
Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the...
Fan creates petition for Kelce brothers’ mom to lead Super Bowl coin toss

Latest News

Integra
Integra Technologies to expand in Wichita
Increasing speeding fines
Bill proposed to increase fines for excessive speeding
Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready
Tax expert explains importance of reporting gambling winnings
Garden City police arrested 22-year-old Justin Raines, of South Carolina, after they said he...
South Carolina man arrested for child sex crimes after standoff in Garden City