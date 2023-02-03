Near normal temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but like Thursday morning most wind chills are above zero. Later today underneath a sunny sky, temperatures will top-out in the middle 40s, or near normal for early February.

A more significant warm-up will commence on Saturday as highs climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s, or typical temperatures for early March and not early February. The wind will get a little gusty on Saturday but should relax some on Sunday.

Our next chance of moisture will arrive on Monday. However, with milder air in place, we are looking at a chance of rain, and not snow. Though the precipitation should be light, scattered in nature, and mostly along and east of the turnpike.

A second wave of rain, possibly mixed with snow is expected to move through the state during the middle of next week. However, there is quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the path and timing… stay tuned for updates.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and breezy at times. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 45.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 59.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 61. Mostly sunny and mild.

Mon: Low: 36. High: 64. Increasing clouds, breezy; chance of evening showers.

Tue: Low: 34. High: 49. Mostly cloudy, cooler; rain/snow mix during the night.

Wed: Low: 32. High: 44. Cloudy; rain/snow mix changes to rain.

Thu: Low: 31. High: 46. Mostly cloudy.

