Second skimmer found at Atwood gas station

ATWOOD, Kan. (KWCH) - Atwood police said on Friday that a second skim has been found at a local gas station.

“These skimmers are attached inside of the gas pumps, which makes them undetectable to the customers or store employees. We recommend that when purchasing gas to pay with cash or credit card inside if possible. If you must pay at the pump, we ask that you look closely at the gas pump for any signs of tampering. Look to see if the lock has any visible damage or if the gas pump door appears to have been pried on,” said the police department when the first skimmer was located.

Police advise those buying gas to check the safety seals near the lock to make sure they’re intact and have not been tampered with. If you see signs of tampering, you should notify the store immediately.

“If you see anyone that appears to be acting suspicious around or tampering with a gas pump, call 911 or 785-626-3833!” Police said.

