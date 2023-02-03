‘Serious threat’ leads to lockdown at Haysville West Middle School

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Haysville West Middle School was placed on lockdown on Thursday due to a “serious threat” called into the school.

The district said an individual called the school and said students and staff were in immediate danger. School officials immediately called the Haysville Police Department to investigate the threat, and the entire district was placed in “secure” mode.

During the investigation process, officers searched HWMS and determined that at no time was an intruder on USD #261 property or on the Haysville West campus. Once it was determined students and staff were safe and no threat existed, all buildings were released from secure mode and classes resumed as normal.

“At no time during the incident were students or staff harmed,” said the district. “We understand these situations are very stressful for our school community and encourage all parents to visit with their children about today’s events at HWMS.

Counseling staff was made available for students who needed additional support due to the threat.

“Our staff and administrators strive to always communicate with parents and guardians when it comes to the well-being of students. We appreciate the diligence of our staff and how our students responded during this incident,” said the district.

