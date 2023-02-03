South Carolina man arrested for child sex crimes after standoff in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested 22-year-old Justin Raines on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child following a standoff on Wednesday.

Police said the family of a 15-year-old contacted the department and said their child was involved with Raines, who is from South Carolina. Officers were told that Raines and the teen had shared explicit photographs with each other.

During the investigation, police learned that Raines had traveled to Garden City and was staying at 3020 E. Kansas Avenue (AmericInn). Raines had barricaded himself in his room and was making suicidal comments while having a knife. Officers went to the hotel and attempted to negotiate with Raines, but he refused to come out of his room and surrender to the police.

A search warrant was obtained, and police arrested Raines. He was taken to the Finney County Jail and booked on nine counts of sexual exploitation of a child (possession) and nine counts of sexual exploitation of a child (transmission).

