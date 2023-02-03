Sportsbook at Kansas Star Casino heating up ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas City Chiefs fans are no strangers to seeing the Chiefs in big games. But this marks the first time Kansas City is in the Super Bowl since sports gambling became legal in the state last year.

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Arizona. Ahead of the big game, people are making predictions at the Kansas Star Casino, hoping their bets will pay off.

Everett Mitchell is no stranger to sports betting. He’s been doing it off and on for about 10 years. He says it’s a lot of fun.

“You can bet any amount of money, like $5 or something, and have stake in the game,” said Mitchell, who’s betting on the Eagles.

He explains why.

“They got a really good defense. Mahomes is hurt, somewhat, and they run an offense that’s hard to defend,” Mitchell explained.

Since sports betting officially went live in September, Doug Lang, vice president and general manager at the Kansas Star Casino, said there has been a growing interest in sports betting. He said the sportsbook area was nearly full during last weekend’s AFC championship.

“We’ll get anywhere upwards of hundreds of bets per day. That number skyrockets when the Chiefs are playing,” said Lang.

Mitchell predicts the excitement will continue long after a champion is crowned.

“I think it’s going to be busy here, for the Super Bowl, when you get to the NCAA tournament and that type of thing. They’ll have a lot of stuff going on,” said Mitchell.

According to Fanduel, the Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs. The total over-under line is set at 50.5 half points.

