Sportsbook at Kansas Star Casino heating up ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Kansas Star Casino Sportsbook
Kansas Star Casino Sportsbook
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas City Chiefs fans are no strangers to seeing the Chiefs in big games. But this marks the first time Kansas City is in the Super Bowl since sports gambling became legal in the state last year.

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Arizona. Ahead of the big game, people are making predictions at the Kansas Star Casino, hoping their bets will pay off.

Everett Mitchell is no stranger to sports betting. He’s been doing it off and on for about 10 years. He says it’s a lot of fun.

“You can bet any amount of money, like $5 or something, and have stake in the game,” said Mitchell, who’s betting on the Eagles.

He explains why.

“They got a really good defense. Mahomes is hurt, somewhat, and they run an offense that’s hard to defend,” Mitchell explained.

Since sports betting officially went live in September, Doug Lang, vice president and general manager at the Kansas Star Casino, said there has been a growing interest in sports betting. He said the sportsbook area was nearly full during last weekend’s AFC championship.

“We’ll get anywhere upwards of hundreds of bets per day. That number skyrockets when the Chiefs are playing,” said Lang.

Mitchell predicts the excitement will continue long after a champion is crowned.

“I think it’s going to be busy here, for the Super Bowl, when you get to the NCAA tournament and that type of thing. They’ll have a lot of stuff going on,” said Mitchell.

According to Fanduel, the Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs. The total over-under line is set at 50.5 half points.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Two men and a women are charged with the rape of a 16-year-old in Sedgwick County. The incident...
2 Wichita men, woman charged in rape of teen
Federally legal Delta 8 THC
Derby police cracking down on Delta 8, but is it legal?
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen critically injured in crash near Garden Plain
Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the...
Fan creates petition for Kelce brothers’ mom to lead Super Bowl coin toss

Latest News

Chiefs memorabilia
Rock's Dugout a local option for unique Chiefs merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Super Bowl parade would be Feb. 15 with rally ending at Union Station: city committee
Wichita couple going to Super Bowl
Wichita couple among diehard Chiefs fans making trip to Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the snap in the first quarter during...
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs beat Bengals, 23-20, advance to third Super Bowl in four years