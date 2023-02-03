Teen critically injured in crash near Garden Plain

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in western Sedgwick County.

The crash was called out just before 6 p.m. on 263rd St. W. and US-54, near Garden Plain.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm there are three patients, and a 16-year-old has suffered critical injuries. The others involved have minor injuries.

