Warmer this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way over the next few days with temperatures climbing well above average.

It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s for most of the state under a partly cloudy sky. The winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon.

Lighter winds are expected on Sunday as mild weather continues. Highs will reach the 50s again.

Monday will be even warmer with highs in the 50s for most of the state with some 60s across southern Kansas.

Temperatures will get a bit cooler by the middle of next week with highs falling back into the 40s to near 50.

There will be one close call on precipitation next week with a rain and snow mix possible Tuesday night across parts of south central Kansas. Rain could continue on Wednesday over south central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 31

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 58

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/NW 5-10. Low: 28

Sun: High: 59 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 39 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 35 Partly cloudy; slight chance of rain/snow overnight.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 31 Slight chance of rain.

Thu: High: 53 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

