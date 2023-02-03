Where’s Shane? Derby Robo Challenge

The "Spin Up" competition takes place this Saturday at Derby North Middle School. Students have been invited to show off their robotics skills.
By KWCH Staff and Shane Konicki
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, students at Derby North Middle School got to show off their robotics skills for the Derby Robo Challenge. The school is hosting a competition called, “Spin Up.”

If you think watching robots play frisbee golf, the school says you’ll love watching this event.

“Every year we have a new season’s theme. This one’s actually about frisbee golf. So got robots that are gonna be shooting into the baskets and then from there they’ll actually get a chance to actually score as many points as we possibly can. So yeah, it’s fun. It’s so cool,” said David, the robotics club sponsor.

The competition takes place on Saturday at Derby North Middle School from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more info at www.facebook.com/events/395484132792219/?ref=newsfeed.

