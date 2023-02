WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready...Valentine’s Day is on its way...and it’s coming up fast. This morning we’re out at a popular date night spot, to get a look at some things you can make at home for your special somebody! You can find more info on 6S at www.6ssteakhouse.com.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com