‘White castle’ building could be all yours for free - but there’s a catch

The building, believed to be what inspired the 'White Castle,' is available to anyone who can move it from its current home.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A castle-shaped portable metal diner could be yours - for free. It’s not the White Castle, but it was one of the prefab designs that White Castle eventually used for their diners.

Years ago, the building housed a Wichita burger stand that was located on East Douglas. Now, it resides on a rural property in Butler County.

The building was constructed sometime between 1934-1935 by Ablah Hotel Supply. The company was known for its pre-fab diners from the late 1920s through the mid to 1930s.

After decades of being hidden away, its owners hope there’s someone out there willing to bring it back to life.

The building was moved to its current location using a crane. The current owners say it could be yours as long as you have the means of moving it to a new home.

The castle-shaped diner is in fairly good shape. The all-riveted metal building is about about 20 by 20, and it has all of the original features from the countertops to the stools.

If you’re interested, you’ll need to hurry. You can find more information here: cheapoldhouses.com.

There are already some inquiries, including from historians, and even the “White Castle” restaurant chain. But, the owner hopes it stays in Kansas due to its Wichita history.

