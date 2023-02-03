Wichita State falls to Houston at Koch Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It felt like glory days early on inside Koch Arena Thursday night as Wichita State started out with an early lead over Houston.

But by the half, the Cougars would lead the Shockers 30-29.

Both teams traded narrow leads in the second half, but it was in the final three minutes that No. 3 Houston would pull ahead.

Playing their final game in the American Athletic Conference at Koch Arena, the Cougars walked away with the win, 71-60.

