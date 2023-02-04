California won’t require COVID vaccine to attend schools

FILE - Johnny Thai, 11, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic for...
FILE - Johnny Thai, 11, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 set up at Willard Intermediate School in Santa Ana, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, the California Department of Public Health said it was no longer exploring emergency rules to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required school vaccinations.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t make children get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools, state public health officials said Friday, reversing a state policy first announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021.

The nation’s most populous state plans to formally end its coronavirus emergency order on Feb. 28, ending some of Newsom’s authority to quickly alter or change laws.

As the state prepares to end that order, it has also backed away from plans to issue emergency regulations adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required school vaccinations, the California Department of Public Health said in a statement. Any effort to do so would need to go through the Legislature, the statement said.

The president plans to end COVID-19 national and public health emergencies May 11. (CNN, WCCO)

The department “is not currently exploring emergency rulemaking to add COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of required school vaccinations, but we continue to strongly recommend COVID-19 immunization for students and staff to keep everyone safer in the classroom,” the statement said.

Newsom in Oct. 2021 said California would require coronavirus vaccines for school kids with some exceptions, making him the first governor to announce such a plan. Then, last year, state officials said the requirement would be delayed until at least summer 2023 while the state waited for the Food and Drug Administration to give the vaccines final approval.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen critically injured in crash near Garden Plain
Federally legal Delta 8 THC
Derby police cracking down on Delta 8, but is it legal?
White Castle
‘White castle’ building could be all yours for free - but there’s a catch
13 NEWS viewer Sheli White captured this photo of an object in the sky northeast of Sabetha,...
Gov. Laura Kelly reacts to ‘spy balloon’ sightings, calls them ‘alarming’
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 critically injured in crash on K-96

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Jury: Musk didn’t defraud investors with 2018 Tesla tweets
Training at WSU Tech in Wichita, Kansas
Company’s expansion plans come with need for expanded high-tech workforce in Wichita
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies