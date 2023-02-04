Decreasing clouds- breezy and warmer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - South winds will be gusty most of the day. Gusts 25-35 mph will be possible until sunset quickly diminishing overnight.

Expect a much warmer day across Kansas, despite the clouds and chilly start to the day. Highs generally in the 50s to near 60. The mild weather trend will continue on Sunday with less wind and more sunshine in our forecast. Highs Sunday will approach the mid 60s for southern Kansas. Dry weather will persist through Tuesday, however another weather system will approach Kansas by Tuesday night.

There is a slight chance of precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday. This weather system is still being monitored; a slight shift northward will bring higher chances of rain and maybe some snow to Kansas. On it’s heels, another weak weather system expected to move in Thursday night. Overall, both of these systems will bring minimal amounts of precipitation and should cause a low impact to travel. Highs will remain in the 40s and 50s Tuesday through the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 60

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 29

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/S 5-10. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-25. Low: 39

Mon: High: 63 Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 33 Partly cloudy; slight chance of rain/snow overnight.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 29 Slight chance of rain, mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 53 Low: 30 Partly cloudy, slight chance of wintry mix overnight. Breezy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 27 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com