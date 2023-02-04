Mild again Sunday with lighter winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for the next few days.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s for most of the state with lower 60s possible across southern Kansas. The winds will be lighter compared to Saturday.

Monday will be mild again with highs in the 50s. Southern Kansas will reach the low to mid 60s. The winds will pick up again and will be breezy during the afternoon statewide.

Temperatures will turn cooler midweek as our next storm system moves into Kansas. A wintry mix will be possible across south central Kansas starting Tuesday night.

A wintry mix will continue Wednesday morning before changing to rain during the afternoon across central and eastern Kansas. Light snow accumulation will be possible, but most of it will melt on Wednesday as temperatures climb above freezing.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/NW 5-10. Low: 28

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/SE 5-10. High: 60

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 39

Mon: High: 64 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy; rain changing to a wintry mix overnight.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 31 AM wintry mix, PM rain.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 31 Becoming cloudy and breezy; slight chance of rain/snow overnight.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 21 Sunny.

