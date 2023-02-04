Multicultural choir, ARISE helps to kick off Black History Month at Wichita middle school

ARISE Ensemble
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A multicultural choir in Wichita, ARISE (African Americans Renewing Interest in Spirituals Ensemble) helped to kick off Black History Month Friday at Mayberry Cultural and Fine Arts Magnet Middle School.

The ensemble had a chance to educate students and staff on the history and culture of African American spirituals and to perform.

“Whenever ARISE is asked through arts partners to come to schools, especially during this month, it’s very special because the young kids are really ready to learn about our history,” said ARISE Charter Member Sheila Kinnard. “We must bring them the trust of what’s happening in our country so that they’ll know how to move forward.”

ARISE will be participating in events throughout February in the community. You can learn more about the organization and its outreach efforts on its website: https://www.ariseensemble.org/.

