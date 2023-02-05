1 critical after SW Wichita shooting

1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm one person is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St. Dispatch confirms the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., Sunday.

That person was taken to a local hospital. The Wichita Police Department is now investigating.

12 News has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

