Another March day in February

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mild weather will continue through Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Today will be the “pick day” of the warm-spell as wind speeds will be light statewide. High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above normal for early February. Sunshine will prevail with a mix of high clouds through the afternoon. Enjoy this beautiful day because it’s still February and wintry weather is expected to return by mid week.

Monday will be warm, however the wind will pick up tonight and Monday with gusts 30-35 mph possible ahead of our next weather system. Temperatures begin to cool down on Tuesday and more so by Wednesday. An disturbance will move out of the Rockies into the Plains Tuesday night through Wednesday. This system has potential to bring a wintry mix to Kansas. Rain mixed with snow will be possible for mainly central and eastern Kansas. At this time, the exact track and rain/snow amounts are still uncertain. Stay tuned for more updates on this wintry weather potential. Colder temperatures return Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 40s. Some moderation in temperatures by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. High: 63

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-20; gusty. Low: 39

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 34

Tue: High: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy; rain changing to a wintry mix overnight.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 31 Cloudy, colder with a wintry mix possible.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 30 Becoming cloudy and breezy; slight chance of rain/snow overnight.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy turning mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 21 Sunny.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

