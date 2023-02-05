Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash

By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A boy was killed in a crash in Mankato, Kansas, late Saturday night.

The one-vehicle crash happened just before midnight Saturday at 101 N. McRoberts St., the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log shows. That’s near Mankato’s City Park.

The driver, 18-year-old Elliott Whiteside, drove his Toyota 4Runner off the road and into the ditch. The SUV was airborne for about 20 feet, the crash log said, before landing and hitting a tree.

The boy, a passenger in the SUV, was ejected and killed.

Whiteside sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

Whiteside is from North Carolina. The minor is from Mankato. His age is unknown.

