Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire

BURRTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Genevieve Bachman and her family are on the long road to recovery after their home went up in flames in Burrton, Kansas.

“I’m just watching everything that I own just go up in smoke,” Bachman said. “Its not like you can run in there and save it you know.”

Genevieve said her son’s puppy died in the flames.

“I went into the fire and tried to save his puppy,” Bachman said. “The puppy ran and I couldn’t see which way the puppy went, because it was smoky. After it was all said and done he found his dog underneath mine and his dad’s bed.”

Genevieve and her loved ones lost everything in the fire and now those in the community are stepping up, lending a helping hand.

Cody Dick, a close friend of the family, is giving the family clothes to wear after losing their own.

“Going through my closet and seeing what I might not want anymore to donate,” Cody said. “Basically good people helping good people out.”

It will be a long road to recovery for Genevieve and her loved ones. Despite losing personal belongings and their puppy, Genevieve says its a miracle she and her loved ones made it out alive.

“Big miracle... if my son would not have woken up at the time he did... when he heard the light bulb shatter and sparking, we would have died,” Genevieve said.

If you would like to help, click here for the link to the family’s GoFundMe.

