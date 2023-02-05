Mild and breezy Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue Monday before it turns cooler midweek.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s for most of the state with low to mid 60s across south central and southeast Kansas.

South winds will switch to the northwest and will be a bit gusty at times during the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs returning to the upper 40s to near 50.

Our next storm system will bring a chance for a rain and snow mix to portions of central and eastern Kansas starting Tuesday night. Activity will continue Wednesday morning before changing to rain during the afternoon.

Any snow accumulation will remain light. There is still some uncertainty with the track of this system, and it is possible that it will shift farther east into Missouri. Check back for more updates over the next couple of days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 37

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny during the afternoon. Breezy. Wind: S/W 10-25; gusty. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: W/N 10-15. Low: 34

Tue: High: 50 Partly cloudy; chance of rain/snow overnight.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 30 Chance of AM rain/snow, PM rain.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 30 Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy; chance of rain/snow overnight.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 26 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 23 Sunny.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

