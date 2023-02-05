Mild and breezy Monday

Highs in the 50s and 60s
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue Monday before it turns cooler midweek.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s for most of the state with low to mid 60s across south central and southeast Kansas.

South winds will switch to the northwest and will be a bit gusty at times during the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs returning to the upper 40s to near 50.

Our next storm system will bring a chance for a rain and snow mix to portions of central and eastern Kansas starting Tuesday night. Activity will continue Wednesday morning before changing to rain during the afternoon.

Any snow accumulation will remain light. There is still some uncertainty with the track of this system, and it is possible that it will shift farther east into Missouri. Check back for more updates over the next couple of days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 37

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny during the afternoon. Breezy. Wind: S/W 10-25; gusty. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: W/N 10-15. Low: 34

Tue: High: 50 Partly cloudy; chance of rain/snow overnight.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 30 Chance of AM rain/snow, PM rain.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 30 Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy; chance of rain/snow overnight.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 26 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 23 Sunny.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo showing marijuana
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
Chaparral Junior/Senior HS in Harper County, Kansas
Concern grows after bedbugs found at Chaparral Junior/Senior HS
A close look at components assembled by Integra Technologies, a company planning a major...
What is Integra Technologies? CEO shares plans for $1.8B Wichita facility
13 NEWS viewer Sheli White captured this photo of an object in the sky northeast of Sabetha,...
Gov. Laura Kelly reacts to ‘spy balloon’ sightings, calls them ‘alarming’
The community is lending a helping hand after a family loses valuables in a house fire.
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire

Latest News

March weather in February
Another March day in February
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Mild again Sunday with lighter winds
Warm for February- breezy today
Decreasing clouds- breezy and warmer
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Warmer this weekend