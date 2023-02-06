3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (Gray News) – Three teenagers found dead in a New Mexico garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.

Police said a propane heater was found to be in use inside the garage.

Details about the victims are not yet being released, as police are still working to notify families.

The Edgewood Police Department would like to stress to the community the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in homes and workspaces where heaters and appliances are in use.

Carbon monoxide is extremely dangerous, as it cannot be seen, smelled, or heard.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
The community is lending a helping hand after a family loses valuables in a house fire.
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
Photo showing marijuana
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas

Latest News

A boy was rescued from earthquake rubble in Qatma, Syria, after a deadly earthquake struck...
Boy pulled from earthquake rubble
The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said Anthoy Raya, 63, of Wichita, was sentenced...
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood