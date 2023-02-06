5 people hospitalized after possible gas leak in Kiowa, Kansas

Kiowa fire crews respond to possible gas leak at a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store.
Kiowa fire crews respond to possible gas leak at a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIOWA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Family Dollar/Dollar Tree in Kiowa, Kansas is closed for the time being after fire and EMS crews responded to a possible gas leak.

The Kiowa Fire Chief, Bill Duvall, said some shoppers inside the store started having shortness of breath and headaches while shopping. Duvall said five people were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

According to Duvall, the cause has yet to be determined.

“No indications at all what this could’ve been today,” said Bill Duvall, Kiowa Fire Chief.

As of now, it’s unknown how long the store will be closed. However, one shopper said the closure creates an inconvenience for those in a small town.

“This is one of the only places where I can come and get certain things,” said Maddison Dotts. “So, its pretty inconvenient when they are closed.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash
Photo showing marijuana
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
Chaparral Junior/Senior HS in Harper County, Kansas
Concern grows after bedbugs found at Chaparral Junior/Senior HS
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
A close look at components assembled by Integra Technologies, a company planning a major...
What is Integra Technologies? CEO shares plans for $1.8B Wichita facility

Latest News

After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
12 News
Silver Alert canceled for Great Bend man
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash