5 people hospitalized after possible gas leak in Kiowa, Kansas

KIOWA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Family Dollar/Dollar Tree in Kiowa, Kansas is closed for the time being after fire and EMS crews responded to a possible gas leak.

The Kiowa Fire Chief, Bill Duvall, said some shoppers inside the store started having shortness of breath and headaches while shopping. Duvall said five people were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

According to Duvall, the cause has yet to be determined.

“No indications at all what this could’ve been today,” said Bill Duvall, Kiowa Fire Chief.

As of now, it’s unknown how long the store will be closed. However, one shopper said the closure creates an inconvenience for those in a small town.

“This is one of the only places where I can come and get certain things,” said Maddison Dotts. “So, its pretty inconvenient when they are closed.”

