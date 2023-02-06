AG Kris Kobach to Walgreens: Follow the law on mail-order abortion medication

FILE - Kris Kobach, Republican candidate for attorney general of Kansas, gives TV interviews...
FILE - Kris Kobach, Republican candidate for attorney general of Kansas, gives TV interviews during a Republican watch party in Topeka, Kan., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The incoming Kansas Attorney General Kobach agreed to help pay a $30,000 penalty to resolve a federal complaint over the use by his unsuccessful U.S. Senate campaign in 2020 of an email list from a group raising money for a privately built wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, the FEC disclosed Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Monday sent a letter to Walgreens’ leadership regarding Kansas’ law on mail-order abortion pills. In the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens Executive Vice President, Kobach wrote that the company’s recently announced plan is illegal under federal and state law.

“Kansas will not hesitate to enforce the law,” the attorney general wrote.

Federal law prohibits knowingly mailing anything designed to produce an abortion. Kansas law requires that abortifacients like mifepristone, be administered by and in the presence of the prescribing doctor.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
The community is lending a helping hand after a family loses valuables in a house fire.
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
Photo showing marijuana
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas

Latest News

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets perform an aerial maneuver...
McConnell adds Blue Angels to 2024 Air Show
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp, right, scores over Baylor forward Tristan Clark, left, in...
Former Shocker Conner Frankamp says he’s safe after Turkey earthquake
A Kansas City Chiefs flag flies from the team plane as they arrive ahead of Super Bowl 57,...
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl challenge