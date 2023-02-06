ATF investigating fire at south Wichita church

The Wichita Fire Department says the ATF has been called to investigate a fire at Nu Heart Nu Start Ministries after fire was resportedly coming from the back of the building early Monday morning.(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department confirmed on Monday that the ATF is assisting with the investigation of a fire at Nu Heart Nu Start Ministries, 2000 W. Jewell.

Crews were called to the scene around 2:20 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the church. Firefighters began working aggressively to put the fire out.

Pastor Larcena Gilmore Williams said the fire damaged the first and second floors of the church. It destroyed everything from the roof to the pulpit. Still, she remains positive.

“Well, it’s devastating and it’s frustrating. But as God leads us, we also know that we (are) always going to come to a storm. And so we don’t look so much at the devastation, we look at the rejuvenation because God never closes a door without opening a window,” said Williams.

Church members are working to figure out how much repairs will cost. Until then, the building will be boarded up and church services have been moved online.

WFD said it is normal protocol for the ATF to be called any time a house of worship is involved in a fire.

