Constitutionality of death penalty argued in Kansas capital murder case

Court hearing in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kansas
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union on Monday began their case challenging the constitutionality of the death penalty in Kansas. The first day of the hearing focused largely on race and racial violence in Kansas history and a practice known as death qualification in jury selection.

The challenge is being heard in the capital murder case of Kyle Young, a man charged with killing two people in early 2020. The murders Young is accused of aren’t the focus of capital murder hearing. The question the ACLU is looking for the judge to answer is whether it’s constitutional for capital punishment to be used in this case and more broadly, in Kansas.

“We will ask the court to strike the death qualification and strike the death penalty,” said the ACLU’s Capital Punishment Project Director Cassandra Stubbs.

On the first day of the hearing, the ACLU started to lay out its challenge to the use of death qualification in jury selection where jurors opposed to the death penalty can be excluded. This is a main part of the constitutional challenge.

“The evidence is overwhelmingly consistent that death qualification results in [more male], whiter, more prosecution-prone, more conviction prone and juries more likely to vote for the death penalty,” Stubbs said.

One of the ACLU’s witnesses in the hearing is someone they had study views of the death penalty among potential jurors in Sedgwick County. Professor Mona Lynch said, consistent with previous research, potential jurors who are Black and/or women are more likely to oppose the death penalty.

Professor Lynch said other research points to evidence that jury makeup can have an impact on the outcome of a death sentence or life sentence.

“Black and white jurors think about aggravating and mitigating evidence differently, particularly that Black jurors are more open in considering mitigating evidence in favor of a sentence of life,” Stubbs said.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett questioned the methodology of Professor Lynch’s survey of Sedgwick County potential jurors. He also objected to the hearing saying this has been settled in previous cases, including the recent decision in the Carr Brothers case.

Bennett also said since Young hasn’t been convicted or sentenced, this type of hearing is premature.

“This is all theoretical and essentially, the defense is asking for an advisory opinion from the court. That’s the state’s position,” he said.

The ACLU said the students and new evidence it has warrants another look at the death penalty in Kansas. The ACLU challenge also argues the death penalty is used arbitrarily in cases and doesn’t deter crime. The hearing continues Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

