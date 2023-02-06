Consumer Alert: Keep your defenses up when shopping for Super Bowl fan gear, ticket packages

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Kansas Deputy Attorney General Fran Oleen is warning Kansans to be on protect themselves against purchasing counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise.

“We are of course proud of the Kansas City Chief’s success this season and excited to see them once again in the Super Bowl,” Oleen said. “Chiefs fans should keep up their guard against scammers selling fake merchandise or bogus tickets, looking to make a quick buck off the team’s success.”

Oleen offered the following tips for making a purchase related to the Super Bowl:

Buying tickets: Purchase tickets through a verified source. Consumers can purchase guaranteed tickets and travel packages through the Kansas City Chiefs’ official website. Additionally, the National Football League (NFL) uses the platform TicketMaster and guarantees the authenticity of the tickets sold through that retailer, as well. The NFL also provides an official ticket resale marketplace called the NFL Ticket Exchange, also provided through TicketMaster.

Be wary of purchasing tickets from someone you don’t know on Craigslist, eBay or other similar person-to-person marketplace or auction sites. Do not pay for tickets with cash, wire transfer, gift cards or pre-paid money transfer, as these payment methods are difficult to trace or recover. If you pay by credit card and the tickets turn out to be fake, you can dispute the charge. If you plan on using a mobile wallet or peer-to-peer payment service, be sure you understand the protections the service provides before making a transaction. Beware of phone scams. Scammers may use numbers that appear local, offering discounted tickets sold online. Be sure to purchase tickets through a verified source.  As always, be wary of advertisements with very low prices.

Check the tag. All officially licensed NFL products will bear the league’s shield on the tag. If the tag on the merchandise doesn’t have the shield, it may be counterfeit. A good indication of official merchandise includes where it is manufactured, and the quality of the logo on the item.

Door-to-door and ‘pop-up stand’ sales. According to Kansas law, consumers have three days to cancel any purchase made for merchandise over $25, if the purchase is made at the consumer’s home, or any location that is not the seller’s permanent place of business or local address. Kansas door-to-door statutes regulate sales, for example, from “pop-up” sidewalk stands and tents in parking lots. Kansas law requires the sales receipt to be in the same language as the sales presentation, be dated, show the name and address of the seller, be in a large legible font, and explain the consumer’s right to cancel.  The seller must provide written and verbal notice of this right to cancel, along with the seller’s contact information, at the time of the purchase. Consumers who cancel the transaction should do so by certified mail for tracking purposes. Sellers are required to refund the consumer’s money within 10 days of receiving the cancellation.

Consumers who believe they may have fallen victim to a Super Bowl-related scam, or any scam, should contact their local law enforcement, or call the Kansas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at (800) 432-2310. Complaints may also be filed online at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
The community is lending a helping hand after a family loses valuables in a house fire.
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
Photo showing marijuana
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas

Latest News

Don't Fall for It
BBB Scam Alert: Betting on a big game? Don’t fall for a sports betting scam
Kansas Star Casino Sportsbook
Sportsbook at Kansas Star Casino heating up ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Chiefs memorabilia
Rock's Dugout a local option for unique Chiefs merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Super Bowl parade would be Feb. 15 with rally ending at Union Station: city committee