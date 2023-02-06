Cooler next few days

Highs in the 40s and 50s
Forecast high temperatures Tuesday.
Forecast high temperatures Tuesday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cooler over the next few days.

It will be a chilly start to the day Tuesday with morning low temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 50s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Monday.

Our next storm system will arrive on Wednesday, bringing a chance of rain showers to areas along and east of I-135. Some wet snow could mix with the rain early Wednesday night, but little to no snow accumulation is expected at this time.

It will remain chilly for the rest of the week with highs in the 40s Thursday and Friday. A return to warmer weather is expected over the weekend when highs will return to the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW/N 10-15. Low: 34

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 52

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 29

Wed: High: 46 Cloudy with afternoon showers; rain/snow mix overnight.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 29 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 26 Partly cloudy skies becoming sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 19 Sunny.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 36 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 53 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers.

