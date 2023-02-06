Feeling more like March today

Middle 60s today, much cooler Tuesday
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine as highs climb into the middle 60s, or 20 degrees above average for early February.

A cold front will move across the state later today into the night, and tomorrow will be cooler. However, highs in the lower 50s on Tuesday keep us several degrees above average.

Our next chance of moisture will arrive on Wednesday. However, with milder air in place, we are looking at a chance of rain during the afternoon followed by a rain/snow mix into the night. The precipitation should be light, scattered in nature, and major travel troubles are not expected.

Another fast-moving system will sweep through on Thursday with snow showers and even colder temperatures, but this one also looks relatively weak with little, or no accumulation expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and mild. Wind: S/W 15-25; gusty. High: 66.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW/N 10-15. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 52.

Wed: Low: 31. High: 46. Cloudy with rain; changing to a rain/snow mix.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 42. Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few flurries.

Fri: Low: 26. High: 44. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool.

Sat: Low: 19. High: 51. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 35. High: 58. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

