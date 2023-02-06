Former WSU star Conner Frankamp, living in Turkey, says he’s safe

Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp, right, scores over Baylor forward Tristan Clark, left, in...
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp, right, scores over Baylor forward Tristan Clark, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita State basketball star Conner Frankamp, who’s playing professionally overseas and living in Gaziantep, Turkey, 33 miles from the epicenter of a massive earthquake this weekend that has killed more than 2,500, says he and his family are safe.

Frankamp posted on social media that he and his family are out of the city. He thanked those who checked on him and his family.

“Please continue to pray for our safety and everyone who has been affected by this horrible disaster,” Frankamp wrote.

