Further guidance given regarding complaints with Wichita denture practice

Affordable Dentures and Implants
By KWCH Staff and Hailey Tucker
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and the Kansas Dental Board are reaching out to assist people who’ve lost time and money to Affordable Dentures and Implants, in Wichita. Complaints against the company include extensive waits and failure to provide working dentures.

12 News first told you about the investigation into that practice last week, and since then, the company has agreed to refund money and set up a phone number just for those having issues with the local branch. The company is offering guidance, telling people with issues to call 919-947-5262.

For those who’ve experienced issues with the practice, you can also contact the Kansas Dental Board by calling 785-296-6400 or sending an email to dental.info@ks.gov with your complaints.

Further, those seeking refunds or with complaints can reach the Sedgwick county District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division, which reported receiving two complaints regarding Affordable Dentures and Implants, one in 2021 and one last year.

“Both matters resulted in complete refunds to consumers. If you are aware of other complaints, we would be happy to get involved. Please suggest the consumers email consumer@sedgwick.gov so that we can walk them through the complaint process,” a note from the chief attorney with the DA’s Office Consumer Protection Division said. “There is no cost to the consumer for our services. If promises to issue refunds are not being honored we can take action under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.”

