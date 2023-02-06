Great Bend humane society warns of couple impersonating animal control

The Golden Belt Humane Society is warning people to be on the lookout of a man and a woman...
The Golden Belt Humane Society is warning people to be on the lookout of a man and a woman driving around town impersonating local animal control officers.(Golden Belt Humane Society)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend is alerting the public about a man and woman who have been reportedly driving around town in an unmarked silver minivan or silver Ford SUV approaching pet owners as local animal control officers.

“Whoever they are, they are not employed by Golden Belt Humane Society or contracted to provide any kind of animal control services for Great Bend or Barton County area,” said the humane society.

Golden Belt said it only has three working animal control officers who provide 24-7 coverage. They are driving a new truck as older the older animal control vehicle has been semi-retired, but the agency is working to marked appropriately as soon as possible.

“You may know two of us well, but some of you may not know our part-time ACO as well. HE has been a part of our team for over a year and fills in when needed,” said Golden Belt.

The humane society shared photos of one of the vehicles used in an attempted removal of a husky from a residence in Great Bend. The post was made to a buy/sell trade group about the incident. Golden Belt said the incident was never reported to animal control and may never have been reported to law enforcement to further investigate.

“If you are met by someone NOT driving our specific vehicle, they are not the local Animal Control authority. Please, try to get pictures of the person/people, vehicle and license plate and contact law enforcement immediately 620-793-1920 or 911 if an emergency,” said Golden Belt.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
The community is lending a helping hand after a family loses valuables in a house fire.
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
Photo showing marijuana
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas

Latest News

KWCH Building You
Week of Feb. 6: Job of the Day
Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph hospital
Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph move to unionize
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets perform an aerial maneuver...
McConnell adds Blue Angels to 2024 Air Show
FILE - Kris Kobach, Republican candidate for attorney general of Kansas, gives TV interviews...
AG Kris Kobach to Walgreens: Follow the law on mail-order abortion medication