Great Bend humane society warns of couple impersonating animal control

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend is alerting the public about a man and woman who have been reportedly driving around town in an unmarked silver minivan or silver Ford SUV approaching pet owners as local animal control officers.

“Whoever they are, they are not employed by Golden Belt Humane Society or contracted to provide any kind of animal control services for Great Bend or Barton County area,” said the humane society.

Golden Belt said it only has three working animal control officers who provide 24-7 coverage. They are driving a new truck as older the older animal control vehicle has been semi-retired, but the agency is working to marked appropriately as soon as possible.

“You may know two of us well, but some of you may not know our part-time ACO as well. HE has been a part of our team for over a year and fills in when needed,” said Golden Belt.

The humane society shared photos of one of the vehicles used in an attempted removal of a husky from a residence in Great Bend. The post was made to a buy/sell trade group about the incident. Golden Belt said the incident was never reported to animal control and may never have been reported to law enforcement to further investigate.

“If you are met by someone NOT driving our specific vehicle, they are not the local Animal Control authority. Please, try to get pictures of the person/people, vehicle and license plate and contact law enforcement immediately 620-793-1920 or 911 if an emergency,” said Golden Belt.

