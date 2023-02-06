It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County.

Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”

“If, by some miracle,” Sullivan said, “your Chiefs do win, I will do the same.” Though Sullivan’s language makes it seem as though he will fly an Eagles flag, it is probably safe to presume he will be waving a Chiefs banner downtown.

Monday, Easter accepted the challenge, saying, “(the Eagles) are not going to win, and I look forward to seeing Chief Sullivan waving a sign that says, ‘Chiefs Kingdom’ at the corner of Central and Main.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com