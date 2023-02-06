It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

A Kansas City Chiefs flag flies from the team plane as they arrive ahead of Super Bowl 57,...
A Kansas City Chiefs flag flies from the team plane as they arrive ahead of Super Bowl 57, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.(AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County.

Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”

“If, by some miracle,” Sullivan said, “your Chiefs do win, I will do the same.” Though Sullivan’s language makes it seem as though he will fly an Eagles flag, it is probably safe to presume he will be waving a Chiefs banner downtown.

Monday, Easter accepted the challenge, saying, “(the Eagles) are not going to win, and I look forward to seeing Chief Sullivan waving a sign that says, ‘Chiefs Kingdom’ at the corner of Central and Main.”

