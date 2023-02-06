McConnell adds Blue Angels to 2024 Air Show

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron will headline McConnell Air Force Base’s Frontiers in Flight 2024 Open House and Airshow.

The airshow is set for Aug. 24-25, 2024, in Wichita.

The announcement came during the recent International Council of Air Shows annual convention, when the Air Force Thunderbirds and Blue Angels both released their 2024 performance schedules.

The Blue Angels last performed at McConnell in 2007.

