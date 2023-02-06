McConnell adds Blue Angels to 2024 Air Show

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets perform an aerial maneuver...
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets perform an aerial maneuver for the Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 7, 2017. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)(Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright | 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron will headline McConnell Air Force Base’s Frontiers in Flight 2024 Open House and Airshow.

The airshow is set for Aug. 24-25, 2024, in Wichita.

The announcement came during the recent International Council of Air Shows annual convention, when the Air Force Thunderbirds and Blue Angels both released their 2024 performance schedules.

The Blue Angels last performed at McConnell in 2007.

