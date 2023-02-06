One arrested for grass fire near Cedar Crest in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody for a grass fire started near the Governor’s Mansion.

Crews worked to extinguish a grass fire near Cedar Crest at 6th and Fairlawn. A Topeka Fire Dept. Battalion Chief told 13 NEWS the fire started around 1 p.m. Monday. They put it out around 3:30 p.m., and will periodically monitor the area as it continues to smolder.

The battalion chief also told 13 NEWS one person was arrested for arson. Topeka Fire Dept. later identified the man as Pedro Michel-Mota Ruiz, 36, of Topeka.

The blaze was sparked near the Governor’s Mansion, Cedar Crest. It was not threatened, nor were any other structures.

